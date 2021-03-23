VidCon Returning This Year

✖

After being forced to cancel three different events in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, VidCon has announced that it will return in 2021 (bringing the news one year to the date that they cancelled their previous gathering). The in-person event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from October 21 through October 24. In a statement, VidCon general manager Jim Louderback said: "We are so excited to bring our flagship event back to Anaheim this fall after such an unprecedented time for the world. While it might look a little different this year, we can't wait to see our fans in person — along with bringing the magic of VidCon to our global audience through our new hybrid digital experience."

A convention experience tailored to online video creators and their fans, this year's VidCon will include the likes of Spencer X, Brent Rivera, Molly Burke, MeganPlays and Alex Wassabi according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the wake of cancelling last year's flagship event, VidCon and parent company ViacomCBS debuted a virtual programming alternative called VidCon Now. For anyone that's still not comfortable with attending a large gathering later this year there will still be elements of the digital side of the experience that can still be enjoyed from your own home.

WE’RE BACK! Mark your calendars for the return of VidCon US, Oct 22 – 24, 2021! First things first, swipe for more information on how your safety is our priority. #VCUS21 pic.twitter.com/t1xSatazMk — VidCon (@VidCon) March 23, 2021

Louderback added: "We loved staying connected to our fans last year through VidCon Now’s virtual programming and will build on that in 2021, but in-person experiences are the core of who we are, and we can’t wait to see everyone in real life in Anaheim this October."

In announcing the 2021 VidCon US, the event revealed that tickets will go on sale this summer and will be fully refundable until the week before the event should attendees need to cancel.

John and Hank Green hosted the first-ever VidCon back in 2010 in Los Angeles. The event drew in nearly 1,500 people in its first year, and it has grown rapidly since. In the time that the event has moved to Anaheim, and been acquired by ViacomCBS, the crowds have grown with 2018 and 2019's events topping out at 75,000 people.

As a brand VidCon has even gone international, hosting events in the United Kingdom, Amsterdam, Australia, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Mexico.