Vigilante “Batman” in California Claims They Caught a Double-Homicide Suspect

A vigilante calling himself both “Bruce Wayne” and the “Stockton Batman” claims that he’s captured a double murder suspect in Lodi, California. According to a report by 209 Times (via Brobible), the vigilante allegedly “recognized a transient he was familiar with and approached him. After noticing he was covered in blood and had slice wounds to his hand and leg, he detained him and immediately called Lodi police.”



While CBS Sacramento initially reported that the police had not confirmed the Stockton Batman’s claims, which were shared on social media including a YouTube video of the suspect being arrested, a later report confirmed that an arrest had been made in a double murder case with that arrest “made in part to the man who calls himself Stockton’s Batman.”



This is apparently not the first time that the vigilante has taken crime the area’s crime into his own hands. He’s claimed to have caught hundreds of alleged criminals and doesn’t use his real name or his face, but back in 2018, he did speak with CBS Sacramento. At the time, he had detained main he claimed had been smoking crystal meth outside of a 99 Cents Only store and indicated that the city hadn’t always been in this condition.



“I grew up in Stockton and things weren’t always this bad when I was a child,” the vigilante said at the time. He also told the news outlet that “I am the real Batman.”



And it seems that the Stockton Batman’s crusade is appreciated by the citizens of Stockton. City residents said they appreciate his efforts.



“He’s doing a pretty good service for us,” one witness said. “He’s, you know, getting ’em where the police aren’t.”



Regarding the double homicide, according to the outlet, 29-year-old Randall Allenbaugh is now facing murder charges in connection to the stabbing deaths of 17-year-old Skyler McConnell and 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs who were found stabbed to death last week. Allenbaugh was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.



And as for the Stockton Batman? His identity remains a mystery, though CBS Sacramento does note in their report that he is a father of two and a local businessman.



What do you think about the Stockton Batman? Let us know in the comment section.