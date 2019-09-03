Walt Disney Company Donating Over $1 Million to Relief and Recovery Efforts in the Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas over the long Labor Day weekend with the then-Category 5 storm stalled over the islands, doing unprecedented damage the full scope of which is yet to emerge. The relief and recovery needs will be massive, and the Walt Disney Company is going to be helping, announcing today a commitment of more than $1 million in support for relief and recovery efforts.

According to a statement, The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, has committed more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support to help relief and recovery efforts for those in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said in the statement. “We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together.”

The commitment includes a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies as well as supplies such as food staples and basic construction materials to those in impacted areas. The company is also offering a range of resources to Disney employees experiencing immediate need in the impacted areas of The Bahamas. The company’s Disney Castaway Cay, a private island utilized by Disney Cruise Line, experienced only tropical-force winds, but the company employs more than 60 Bahamians from the impacted Abaco and Grand Bahama in addition to others on other Bahamian islands.

“The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache,” Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line said. “We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members.”

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in Elbow Cay, Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane — the most severe category of hurricane — on the morning of Sunday, September 1st. The storm specifically battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. As of press time, at least 5 people have been confirmed dead on Abaco Island per the New York Times. The storm has since been downgraded to a Category 2 storm and is expected move close to the Florida coast last Wednesday.