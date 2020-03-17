Walt Disney’s Granddaughter Calls Out Disney World Crowds During Coronavirus Pandemic

Walt Disney World Resort closed at the end of business Sunday. Before Disney World shuttered its doors for the foreseeable future, at least through the end of the month, the theme park was flooded with crowds looking to catch at least one more fireworks show. As you might expect, Twitter was thoroughly unimpressed not only by the people cramming themselves into the theme park like sardines, but with the park itself for allowing thousands of customers to gather while much of the country was self-quarantining due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One member of the Disney family was less than thrilled with the response from the House of Mouse. Abigail Disney — granddaughter of Walt Disney himself — took to Twitter with a semi-NSFW tweet criticizing the park’s choice. “Are you f-cking kidding me??” Disney tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you fucking kidding me?? https://t.co/I568XuhCpF — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) March 16, 2020

Abigail Disney is one tweeted who’s been completely unafraid to chastize the company throughout the years. Last year, she criticized the company for boosting then-CEO Bob Iger’s pay while many employees failed to earn a living wage.

“To brush aside criticism of the low wage you pay workers at the company by saying you pay more than the Federal Minimum Wage and that you provide opportunities for education is a dodge,” Disney said in a series of tweets. “We all know the Federal Minimum is too low to live on. So why must we, at a company that’s to brush aside criticism of the low wage you pay workers at the company by saying you pay more than the Federal Minimum Wage and that you provide opportunities for education is a dodge. We all know the Federal Minimum is too low to live on.”

The parks will be closed down at least through the end of the month as The Walt Disney Company continually watches the ongoing pandemic.

“The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period,” the company said in a release announcing the closure. “The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts.”

Cover by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images