Disney World Stops Virtual Queue of Popular Ride Ahead of Standby Line Opening

Walt Disney World has announced it would be “pausing” the virtual queue of a popular ride and opting for a traditional standby line for the time being. Earlier today, Disney Parks announced that it would be temporarily ending the virtual queue service for Star Wars – Rise of the Resistance, one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. “We know our guests love choice and flexibility when planning their time in a theme park,” Disney Parks wrote in a blogpost announcing the change. “Which is why, starting Sept. 23, we will pause the use of virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios may experience this incredible attraction using a traditional standby queue for the first time since it opened in 2019.”

The virtual queue system required visitors to log into the Walt Disney World app at a specific time (usually 7 AM) to enter into a virtual queue. Visitors would get a boarding group number and an estimated time that they could enter the ride. Once a visitor’s virtual queue was called, they could enter the line for the ride at any time. This system allowed the area around the ride to remain relatively free on congested, although the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area was typically the most packed area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The announcement comes as attendance at the park has dropped significantly, owing to children being back in school and also continued uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Disney is also set to launch its upcoming Disney Genie service, which will allow visitors to use a combination of complimentary and paid services to reserve ride times and plan out their day at Disney Parks.

Disney Parks noted that they would continue to use Virtual Queues when needed at Walt Disney World, and could bring back the system for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at a later date or during high traffic periods. The Virtual Queue will also continue to be used at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a new ride opening at EPCOT on October 1st.