WATCH: Viral Clip Might Include Best Footage of Bigfoot

When it comes to cryptids, Bigfoot stands on the top of the pyramid triumphant. No other monsters are as known as the bipedal beast, leading to a perpetual hunt for proof such a thing can exist in the wilderness. While plenty of people have said they've captured proof of the elusive creature, none stands out as much as a wildly viral clip that's making the rounds once again nearly a decade after it was first captured.

Posted to YouTube in 2014, a video shared by Josh Highcliff shows what appears to be something matching the description of Bigfoot hiding deep within the forest. In the video, the thing—whatever it may be—appears to be ripping the bark off a tree before it stands up, causing Highcliff to stop recording and run back out through the woods. When it was first shared, the video racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Now, it's being circulated once again and has finally passed the million-view threshold.

Is Bigfoot real?

Like its space-based alien counterparts, there's no definitive proof as to whether or not Bigfoot is real. The search for the beast, hwoever, has gotten "serious" enough that even politicians are addressing it. Back in 2021, a lawmaker in Oklahoma offered a $3 million bounty for the safe capture of the creature.

"We don't hunt Bigfoot. Nobody wants to harm Bigfoot. We're going to do a live, humane capture of Bigfoot," Justin Humphrey explained on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives two years ago. "We're extending this beyond just our region and throughout the state. We're wanting the whole world to come to southeastern Oklahoma, to the state of Oklahoma and get involved in our bounty – Oklahoma bounty, Bigfoot bounty. So, we're excited to invite the whole world to come and participate."

"Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district," Humphrey said elsewhere at the time. "Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun....A lot of people don't believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do. Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don't."