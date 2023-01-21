Attack the Block Director REALLY Wants to Make a Bigfoot Movie

Joe Cornish is best known for helming Attack the Block as well as co-writing the screenplay for Ant-Man and directing The Kid Who Would Be King and his new series, Lockwood & Co, is coming to Netflix this month. In honor of the upcoming show, the director recently had a chat with /Film and revealed that he wants to make a Bigfoot movie.

"Sometimes I think about genres that nobody's done well, and the thing about Bigfoot is there are a couple of really good movies, like The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot. I love that movie. There's a lot of really good stuff in Legend of Boggy Creek, and there are a lot of really good '70s ones, but nobody's done the really f****** great movie in the way that, do you know what I mean? It's a genre that feels like it's waiting for the prestige, sophisticated, super f****** great movie to come along," Cornish explained.

What Is Lockwood & Co?

Lockwood & Co. is being adapted for the screen by Cornish and is based on the five-volume series of novels by Jonathan Stroud, which began in 2013 and ended in 2017. Cornish co-directs episodes alongside the likes of William McGregor (His Dark Materials) and Catherine Morshead (Pennyworth, Downton Abbey). Jonathan Stroud, Joy Wilkinson (Doctor Who), Ed Hime (Doctor Who), Kara Smith (The Baby), and Joe Cornish will serve as series writers.

Netflix's Lockwood & Co. stars Ruby Stokes (A Banquet) as Lucy Carlyle; Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood; Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim; Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans) as Inspector Barnes; Luke Treadaway (Traitors) as The Golden Blade; Morven Christie (The A Word) as Penelope Fittes; Jemma Moore {Host) as Annabel Ward; Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps; Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones) as Julius Winkman; Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones; Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin; Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon, and Rico Vina as Ned Shaw.

Is Attack the Block 2 Happening?

In 2021, the news broke that Cornish and John Boyega would be reuniting to continue the story of Attack the Block with a sequel. Boyega has provided some updates about the project, and his latest comments tease that he's involved in the writing process.

"This process has been fantastic," Boyega told Collider. "The story has actually been presented by myself and Joe Cornish. We've collaborated heavily on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters, and the new characters that will be coming up in the sequel too. And then, also, there's different perspectives in writing it, with Joe having his perspective and me having mine. London has changed so much, in so many different ways, over the years since the first movie. We're just tryin' to make sure we explore all of that while bringing in a whole different vibe to that crazy ass first movie that we made."

"We're quite close. We're gettin' there," Boyega added. "Obviously, we don't wanna release no dates to anybody because we wanna take care of the creative process. We have the main spine of the story, but we're still in the lab, just making sure the story is right. Story is everything. But it won't be too long. I've given them the drums to speed up the process. Hopefully soon, we'll have an announcement for when we'll be around London, messin' stuff up."

Lockwood & Co. will stream on Netflix starting on January 27th.