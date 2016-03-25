Batman v Superman Star Jesse Eisenberg to Play Bigfoot in New Movie

Jesse Eisenberg has appeared in movies from The Social Network to Zombieland. He even portrayed beloved DC Comics villain Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now, the actor is gearing up for one of his biggest roles yet. During an appearance at the Sarajevo Film Festival, Eisenberg revealed he's playing the most popular cryptid in all of the land—Bigfoot.

Not only is he playing the fabled Sasquatch, but Eisenberg revealed he'll be dressed in a practical suit and won't have a single line in the entire movie, an upcoming feature from the Zellner Brothers.

"The next movie I'm doing is the Zellner Brothers'. They're just these brilliant directors that I've wanted to work with for a long time, and I'm playing a Sasquatch," the actor told Variety. "In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I'm so looking forward to this."

At the same event, the actor revealed to a separate publication he'd be "shocked" if he ever appeared as Luthor ever again.

"Listen, I'm not a comic book fan," Eisenberg told Deadline. "To me, it was not playing a role that I'd envisioned since childhood. To me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer wrote, and I loved doing that. So, to play it is a joy, and to not play it isn't something that I'm going to be ashamed to tell my kids about, because that is not an important genre in my life, even though I loved doing that movie."

"I felt very personal about it," he told a crowd at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival. "The writer, Chris Terrio, is a very serious writer, and he's a very emotional person. He thought a lot about my character, and I thought a lot about my character too. I talked with my acting coach about the character a lot, about his backstory with his father and his emotional life—and then people hate me."

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is now streaming on HBO Max.