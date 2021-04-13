Wendy's Introducing New Strawberry Frosty Flavor

✖

Wendy's is shaking things up with its beloved Frosty line — that is, of course, the case with our neighbors up north. Beginning this week, participating Wendy's locations in Canada will be selling Strawberry Frostys as supplies last in addition to the chains iconic Chocolate offering.

As of now, it doesn't look like Wendy's has immediate plans on introducing the new fruity flavor to locations stateside, though stranger things have happened plenty of times before.

Long weekend is over but we’ve got some ‘Berry good news 🍓 pic.twitter.com/wKpV2ImKE5 — Wendy’s 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) April 6, 2021

The Frosty — at least the Chocolate version of it — was one of Dave Thomas' original menu items when he first opened the chain decades ago.

It's also not the first time the chain introduced the flavor. Previously, Strawberry Frostys were available in the United States in 2010 for a limited-time offering. Typically locations only carry Chocolate and Vanilla flavors and they rarely experiment with other flavors.

Despite tending to stick to tradition, the company has offered a handful of innovations of late, including the addition of the Bacon Double Stack to the wildly popular $5 Biggie Bag.

"Wendy's is always customer-first when it comes to value," the company said in a press release. "From introducing the first fast-food value meal in 1989, to the famous 4 for $4, the unrivaled 2 for $5 and $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's doesn't leave fans hungry when it comes to quality food at affordable prices."

As with the chain's other similar value meal promotions, social media is at the forefront of the campaign. Those taking advantage of the deal are being asked to use the #SecureTheBag hashtag.

"Wendy's® is giving fans a chance to #SecureTheBag with the return of the Bacon Double Stack™ in one of the best deals around - the $5 Biggie™ Bag. That's right, the iconic Bacon Double Stack – featuring two fresh never-frozen beef patties, Applewood smoked bacon, cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion – is back in fast food's ultimate meal deal," the statement added. "What's in the bag? With the Bacon Double Stack, 4-piece chicken nuggets (Spicy or Crispy, your choice), small fries and a small drink for just $5, Wendy's Biggie Bag is everything you ever wanted in one (biggie) bag."