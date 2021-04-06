Wendy's Adds Bacon Double Stack to $5 Biggie Bag Promotion

✖

Wendy's is bringing its $5 Biggie Bag back with a new centerpiece. Starting Monday, fans of Wendy's burgers can get the Bacon Double stack inside the fast-food chain's classic meal deal. For five bucks, you get the Bacon Double Stack — a burger featuring two beef patties, Applewood smoked bacon, and all of the fixings — your choice of spicy and crispy chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink.

"Wendy's is always customer-first when it comes to value," the company said in a press release. "From introducing the first fast-food value meal in 1989, to the famous 4 for $4, the unrivaled 2 for $5 and $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's doesn't leave fans hungry when it comes to quality food at affordable prices."

As with the chain's other similar value meal promotions, social media is at the forefront of the campaign. Those taking advantage of the deal are being asked to use the #SecureTheBag hashtag.

"Wendy's® is giving fans a chance to #SecureTheBag with the return of the Bacon Double Stack™ in one of the best deals around - the $5 Biggie™ Bag.

It's unclear if the return of the $5 Biggie Bag is a limited-time offering or will be a more permanent addition to the menu. Either way, the promotion is available now at participating restaurants.