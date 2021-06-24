Wendy's Fans Are Concerned After Bizarre Watchmen Tweet

Wendy's is known for having a mean social media game, but one of the fast-food restaurant's latest tweets has DC Comics fans scratching their heads. The bizarre tweet from Wendy's puts a spin on a scene and quote from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's Watchmen (you read that right); a blue version of Wendy's logo (with Doctor Manhattan's iconic Atomic symbol on the head) is photoshopped over a comic panel of Watchmen's version of Mars, with the following caption: "I am tired of lunch. These clowns. I am tired of people caught in the freezers of their beef."

The quote is a play on a pivotal scene from Watchmen in which Doctor Manhattan (in his omnipotence) grows tired of the human drama he was once part of, and departs the universe, leaving humanity to its destructive fate. The scene (and specifically the quote "I am tired of Earth. These people. I am tire of being caught in the tangle of their lives.") has become a popular Internet meme - which Wendy's is clearly tapping into.

However, as you can see below, not everyone is getting the joke: