Wendy's Fans Are Concerned After Bizarre Watchmen Tweet
Wendy's is known for having a mean social media game, but one of the fast-food restaurant's latest tweets has DC Comics fans scratching their heads. The bizarre tweet from Wendy's puts a spin on a scene and quote from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's Watchmen (you read that right); a blue version of Wendy's logo (with Doctor Manhattan's iconic Atomic symbol on the head) is photoshopped over a comic panel of Watchmen's version of Mars, with the following caption: "I am tired of lunch. These clowns. I am tired of people caught in the freezers of their beef."
The quote is a play on a pivotal scene from Watchmen in which Doctor Manhattan (in his omnipotence) grows tired of the human drama he was once part of, and departs the universe, leaving humanity to its destructive fate. The scene (and specifically the quote "I am tired of Earth. These people. I am tire of being caught in the tangle of their lives.") has become a popular Internet meme - which Wendy's is clearly tapping into.
However, as you can see below, not everyone is getting the joke:
I Am Tired Of Lunch. These Clowns...
I am tired of lunch. These clowns. I am tired of people caught in the freezers of their beef. pic.twitter.com/8qMWdd2CGf— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 23, 2021
Here's the Watchmen-themed meme that Wendy's used in its tweet. Seems pretty clear from the mentions of "clowns" and "freezers" for "beef" that this is yet another shot fired at McDonald's.
Know Your Memes!
Here's the scene from Watchmen that Wendy's is aping, in case you were wondering...
No Idea - But I Love It!
I have no idea what this means but I absolutely love it— Wyatt Lees #ThankYouScott (@WyattLees3) June 23, 2021
The Watchmen meme reference went completely over a lot of people's heads. But if you don't know, now you know...
Best Meal On Mars
"I could use wendys breakfast" pic.twitter.com/4HmzrJAyWH— DanVsWorld (@DanVsWorld) June 23, 2021
You can leave the Earth behind, but apparently not the glorious memory of Wendy's breakfast.
Off-Planet Thoughts
off planet in the tweet, but we're just burgerposting— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 23, 2021
The lack of atmosphere makes those thoughts on Mars just hit kind of different.
Pure Poetry
“Caught in the freezers of their beef” is sending me to a higher plane of existence, someone bring me back— einz (@cringeandfree) June 23, 2021
The poetry of Alan Moore's words are not lost when expressed as a fast-food promotional ad. Although we're pretty sure there's a good chance Alan Moore will tear out his beard after seeing this.
Have A Great Day
Hey, you too— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 23, 2021
Wendy's really does put smiles into your day with these social media posts - even when they get weird.