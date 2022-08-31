Wingstop Just Announced 12 New Chicken Sandwiches and the Internet Can't Handle It
It's never too late to join the Chicken Sandwich Wars. After Popeyes officially launched the fabled fast-food event in 2019, Wingstop is getting in on the action. Only the wing joint isn't releasing a single sandwich; no, the Addison, Texas-based restaurant announced Tuesday it's selling a dozen different varieties—and the internet is losing its collective mind.
Beginning Tuesday, all Wingstop locations nationwide should offer the sandwich in Plain, Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Mild, Louisiana Rub, Hawaiian, Gasrlic Parmesan, Spicy Korean Q, Original Hot, Cajun, Mango Habanero, and Atomic flavors. As it stands now, the sandwich will be available by itself for $5.49 or as part of a larger combo with fries and a drink for $7.99.
"The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage," said Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's Chief Revenue and Technology Officer. "The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn't just come in one flavor – fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We're so confident in the product that we're incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop."
Wait
Wait a damn minute ‼️‼️‼️‼️ @wingstop what’s the deal yo! pic.twitter.com/3uVPho2JaE— Smoove_cee (@smoove_cee) August 29, 2022
Tired
Wingstop employees seeing this pic.twitter.com/Xxghrgffus— Beezzy (@Beezzy_001) August 30, 2022
You Win Some, You Lose Some
Wingstop debuts 12 sandwiches and get praised but I make 13+ different sandwiches and get called a “moron for wasting so many ingredients” by my mom. https://t.co/IXmCIwShCl— Puneet (@puneetsingh) August 31, 2022
Spicy
Me after eating two Spicy Korean chicken sandwiches back to back pic.twitter.com/gyhGWQ6BB8— Cobra Commander (@TRENTSSR) August 30, 2022
So Good
that wingstop hot honey chicken sandwich is so good pic.twitter.com/O7ihggr7Rb— leo (@jinsoulonlyfans) August 30, 2022
Sell Out
now don’t y’all eat this wingstop chicken sandwich and start acting the way y’all did the popeyes 😭— Caleb Leeper (@TheCalebLeeper) August 30, 2022
Garlic Parm All the Way
So … @wingstop , you’ve got chicken sandwiches now? As a garlic parm connoisseur it’s only right I check it out!— AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) August 31, 2022