Wingstop Just Announced 12 New Chicken Sandwiches and the Internet Can't Handle It

It's never too late to join the Chicken Sandwich Wars. After Popeyes officially launched the fabled fast-food event in 2019, Wingstop is getting in on the action. Only the wing joint isn't releasing a single sandwich; no, the Addison, Texas-based restaurant announced Tuesday it's selling a dozen different varieties—and the internet is losing its collective mind.

Beginning Tuesday, all Wingstop locations nationwide should offer the sandwich in Plain, Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Mild, Louisiana Rub, Hawaiian, Gasrlic Parmesan, Spicy Korean Q, Original Hot, Cajun, Mango Habanero, and Atomic flavors. As it stands now, the sandwich will be available by itself for $5.49 or as part of a larger combo with fries and a drink for $7.99.

"The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage," said Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's Chief Revenue and Technology Officer. "The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn't just come in one flavor – fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We're so confident in the product that we're incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.