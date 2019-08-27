Popeyes’ Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Selling For Insane Prices On Ebay

Popeyes has unleashed something dangerous with their new chicken sandwich. Arriving in both classic and spicy, the sandwich itself has only been around for about two weeks but has managed to completely sell out around the country. Popeyes itself has gone out of its way to inform customers of the shortage and is assuring customers and proponents of the sandwich that it shall make its return, with the company attempting to get the sandwich up and running as soon as possible. Now, with supplies dwindling or completely gone, some people across the country are attempting to sell their valuable sandwiches over the online market that is Ebay.

Twitter User ShoMcF was one of several who discovered that numerous Ebay listings were appearing that were attempting to sell the sandwich, with prices ranging from $60 to $3500!

Whether or not people are actually putting up the funds to buy these chicken sandwiches for thousands of dollars is something we’ll keep an eye on, though considering the long lines that people have overcome in order to get their hands on the sandwich itself, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few folks took the bait.

Since its release earlier this month, gigantic lines have stretched across the country with chicken enthusiasts attempting to navigate the long wait times and even longer lines in getting a taste of the insanely popular sandwiches for themselves. In what many have dubbed the “Chicken Sandwich Wars”, fast food restaurants from Chic-Fil-A to Wendy’s haven’t been shy about letting followers know that their sandwiches are up to the task in competing against Popeye’s.

Luckily, we were able to chat with a representative of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Restaurants to get their opinion on the popularity of the sandwiches themselves and when folks can expect to see them possibly return:

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson tells ComicBook.com. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continues. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

How much would you be willing to pay for the sold out Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the “Chicken Sandwich Wars”!