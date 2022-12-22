Woman Arrested for Breaking Into Robert De Niro's Home

A woman has been arrested after breaking into a New York City rental home occupied by Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro. The property, on New York's Upper East Side, was burglarized in the early morning hours on Monday, according to the New York Police Department. Apparently, a woman named Shannon Aviles was reportedly caught trying to remove a number of wrapped Christmas presents from the home after entering through a basement door, which had "visible signs of forced entry." Aviles was reportedly known to law enforcement from prior burglary arrests.

De Niro, one of the most celebrated American screen actors, has a number of high profile projects coming up soon. In addition to Michael Mann's Heat 2, in which he is expected to appear, De Niro will appear in a new Netflix series from the showrunner of Narcos. He recently appeared in filmmaker David O. Russell's Amsterdam, in which he played a character loostly based on real-life general Smedley Butler.

De Niro is set to star opposite himself in two roles in the upcoming Warner Bros. film Wise Guys, which has director Barry Levinson attached to helm. Nicholas Pileggi penned the script (having ironically written the book Wiseguy which became the movie Goodfellas) which has Rocky's Irwin Winkler attached as producer. De Niro's most recent credits as an actor include 2019's Joker and 2020's The War with Grandpa, Levinson on the other hand hasn't directed a feature since 2015's Rock the Kasbah.

Wiseguys reportedly tells the story of mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-Americans that managed their own crime families in the mid-1900s. Genovese would attempt an assassination on Costello at one point but failed. De Niro will reportedly play both roles in the film. No other cast are attached to the project just yet, but the film is reportedly in the works as a theatrical release rather than streaming (which is in keeping with Warner Bros. Discovery's Max philosophy).

