Robert De Niro to Star in New Netflix Series From Narcos Showrunner

Robert De Niro is about to jump into the world of television. On Wednesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that De Niro is attached to star in Zero Day, a new limited series that is being developed to have an exclusive release on Netflix. While plot details are currently unknown, it is believed that the project would be a political thriller, starring De Niro as a former president. The project is being developed by Narcos showrunner Eric Newman and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. Newman and Oppenheim will pen a script from a story by Newman, Oppenheim and Michael Schmidt.

If this project does come to fruition, it would be De Niro's first ongoing television role. He previously earned an Emmy nomination in 2017 for playing Bernie Madoff in HBO's TV movie The Wizard of Lies. He has also sporadically appeared on television programs like Extras and Saturday Night Live.

What are Robert De Niro's next movies?

De Niro's upcoming work includes the long-awaited Martin Scorsese-directed adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon. Earlier this year, it was also announced that he will star opposite himself in Wise Guys, a Barry Levinson-directed film that marks the first feature project greenlit for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba. The project has been in development since 2016, and the film was originally set to be solely financed by Paramount Pictures, only for the studio to shift gears following the $200 million budget.

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma," Scorsese said when production began. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We're grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."

