WonderCon Anaheim Hotel Refunds Now Being Processed

Due to the spread of the coronavirus around the globe, a number of major public events are either postponing their scheduled dates or cancelling the events entirely, leaving many planned attendees at a loss for what to do, but in the case of WonderCon Anaheim, some attendees have begun to receive emails that their booked hotels are being refunded. While this surely isn’t how guests had hoped things would pan out, given how many other events are merely being cancelled and not offering any refunds whatsoever, knowing that at least some solutions are beginning to emerge will surely alleviate some of those anxieties surrounding the situation.

“Acting on behalf of the Comic-Con International as the official hotel provider for WonderCon Anaheim 2020, following the recent announcement regarding the postponement of WonderCon Anaheim 2020, we have cancelled your current hotel reservation,” the email from onPeak Hotels reads. “No further action is required from you at this time. Credit card refunds will be processed in the next few days. Please note, some credit card companies take up to 14 business days to post a refund on their cards.”

It adds, “If you still plan to travel to Anaheim over the original dates of the meeting, you will need to contact your hotel directly. Hotel rates will vary, as the WonderCon Anaheim 2020 rate is no longer valid.”

The convention was slated to launch on April 10th, and when a decision about the event was made, it was confirmed that the event would be delayed to later this year instead of being cancelled completely.

“An email will be sent out once we have more information on when hotel accommodations will be available with a new link to rebook your hotel room for WonderCon Anaheim 2020,” the email notes. “Details to follow soon.”

With major March events like South by Southwest and Emerald City Comic Con understandably being cancelled to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus, fans were surprised to learn that video game conference E3, which takes place in Los Angeles in June, was also being cancelled. One of the biggest questions on many fans’ minds is whether or not San Diego Comic-Con will continue as scheduled, given that it is set to take place the last week of July and is the largest convention of its kind in the world. In August, Star Wars Celebration is set to take place in Anaheim, with fans also wondering about the fate of that event.

