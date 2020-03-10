WonderCon And San Diego Comic-Con Currently Moving Forward As Scheduled

The spread of COVID-19 has caused health concerns within many companies, especially those linked to big events of conventions. A number of notable shows like South by Southwest, Emerald City Comic Con, and GDC have postponed their shows to later dates or outright cancelled them, so all eyes have moved to other upcoming shows like WonderCon and San Diego Comic-Con, two big-time shows for both companies and fans. Both shows are held in California, and Comic-Con provided an updated statement directly to ComicBook.com about the current status of both shows, which for now are going on as planned, though that could change depending on how things progress. You can read the full statement below.

"Comic-Con is working with local officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation and continues to monitor developments closely. At this time both shows, WonderCon Anaheim and Comic-Con in San Diego, are moving forward as scheduled. As always, the safety and security of all our attendees is of utmost importance. Please rest assured that these concerns are being taken very seriously and we will not make any decisions regarding the rescheduling of shows without weighing all considerations carefully."

WonderCon is first up in Anaheim, taking place next month from April 10th to the 12th. At the moment there haven't been any announcements from companies pulling out of the event, so it seems if the situation gets better many will go ahead and attend.

As for San Diego Comic-Con, the biggest comic convention around doesn't take place until July 23rd, running through Sunday, July 26th. Again, no companies or brands have pulled out of the event, as many are taking a wait and see approach to how the coronavirus is handled and contained. If things get better, you can expect things to proceed as usual.

That said, if the spread of the virus gets worse, both conventions might end up postponing as well.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.