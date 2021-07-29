X-Men Star Alan Cumming Reveals He Has COVID-19

✖

Scottish actor Alan Cumming, star of X2: X-Men United and Josie and the Pussycats, among many others, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, he announced on social media. The actor has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and as a result, has had minimal symptoms in spite of his asthma, which he told fans made him very concerned about the possibility and risk of COVID throughout most of the pandemic. Cumming took the opportunity to encourage his fans to get vaccinated, since his symptoms would almost certainly have been much worse if he had not yet been vaccinated agianst COVID.

Cumming did not realize he had contracted COVID until he was preparing to leave for London. The actor is expected to participate in next month's Edinburgh International Festival.

"I feel totally fine," Cumming told fans. "One day last week I felt I had bad allergies and was a bit achy. It was probably me fighting it off, but I'm pretty asymptomatic and I’m double vaccinated so – this just in – the vaccine works."

You can see his post (and video) below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps)

A spokesman for the Edinburgh International Festival told The Scotsman, "As we're a month away from Alan's performances at the festival, we're not expecting the latest development will affect his performance dates."

Back in May, Club Cumming -- a club owned by Cumming in New York City -- announced that they would require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

"As more LGTBQAI+ establishments embrace similar practices, we hope that being able to enjoy all of the benefits of all the fun things that our great city offers will work as a powerful incentive for those on the fence to get their shots, so please get this done and join the party," he said at the time.

Cumming, a celebrated star onscreen, remains active on the live stage, where he first made his name in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Cumming is now appearing in Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!, and directed the recent Audible audio drama Hot White Heist. Back in January, Fox announced that Cumming had joined the cast of Prodigal Son's second season. Cumming will appear in the series for two episodes as Simon Hoxley, "a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as 'The Mindsleuth' (which also happens to be the title of his autobiography)," Deadline reports. "Considered one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world, he travels to New York to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott... which puts Malcolm Bright (Payne) in his crosshairs."