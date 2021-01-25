Alan Cumming Cast In Prodigal Son Season 2

✖

Fox's Prodigal Son series has added Alan Cumming to its cast, playing a new recurring role opposite Tom Payne and Michael Sheen. Cumming will appear in the series for two episodes as Simon Hoxley, "a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as 'The Mindsleuth' (which also happens to be the title of his autobiography)," Deadline reports. "Considered one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world, he travels to New York to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott... which puts Malcolm Bright (Payne) in his crosshairs."

Cumming is best known for his roles in The Anniversary, the X-Men movie franchise as the original Nightcrawler, GoldenEye, and Son of the Mask. Soon, he'll be studying the minds of serial killers of Fox's growing and already popular Prodigal Son series. Prodigal Son stars Payne and Sheen with Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Halston Sage, and Bellamy Young.

“Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, back when Prodigal Son was ordered to series. “The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre. We want to thank our executive producers, Greg [Berlanti], Sarah [Schechter], Chris [Fedak] and Sam [Sklaver], Peter Roth and our partners at Warner Bros. and the entire cast and crew. We can’t wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold.”

The series landed its lead actor Tom Payne quickly after his tenure as Jesus on The Walking Dead came to an end. Payne's star continues to rise after his role was underused on the AMC zombie series, only for the actor to showcase his range of talent in his next gig as the series lead.

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET on Fox.