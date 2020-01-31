Captain Marvel Stand In For Avengers: Age of Ultron Revealed

At the end of last year, Marvel Studios revealed a new collector's edition set that rounds up all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies into one convenient location and includes some pretty sweet bonuses. The set comes with an exclusive lithograph and a signed letter by Kevin Feige, but it also comes with a host of bonus scenes and unreleased footage from the movies (it sold out long ago, but can still be ordered on eBay). Recently, some Marvel fans have taken to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share some of the bonus features. One surprising tidbit is a look at Captain Marvel in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While the Avengers sequel was released about a year before Brie Larson was announced as Carol Danvers, it appears a stand-in for the character was filmed.

“Captain Marvel in Avengers: Age of Ultron - From the Infinity Saga Box Set,” u/spiderjjr45 posted.

You can check out the image in the post below:

Many people commented on the post:

“What's the context behind this? Why was Captain Marvel going to be introduced in Age of Ultron and how? Sort of feels out of place which is why I can see why it never made the final cut,” u/4hugz asked.

“There's a shot of Wanda flying down in the sequence that was originally a plate meant for Captain Marvel to be inserted. From what I gather it's more Joss lobbying for it rather than Marvel seriously considering it. He wanted to jam in as many heroes as he could and go nuts with it, but the final roster would be determined by who they would use for Civil War,” u/Stoklasagna replied with this source link.

“It's good they didn't use her there. Outside of her intro being rushed, it wouldn't have worked to have her in Civil War. She's too powerful and would unbalance the fight. It would be for the same reasons they wrote Hulk and Thor to be absent during the conflict in the comic story,” u/lburwell99 argued.

You can read more comments here.

In the end, Captain Marvel didn’t end up on the big screen until 2019’s Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Recently, it was announced that Captain Marvel 2 was in the works. No official release date has been revealed and Marvel Studios has not made the announcement themselves, but a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter indicates that writer Megan McDonnell has been hired to pen the script after her work on the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!