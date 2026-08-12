After Spider-Man: Brand New Day, One X-Man’s Story Is Going To Hit Completely Differently

While Spider-Man: Brand New Day gives us the return of Savage Hulk, the start of something fresh for Peter Parker, and the big-screen debut of the MCU’s Frank Castle, the biggest thing the film does is introduce Jean Grey to the franchise. This was an unexpected way to bring the X-Men into the fold, yet it worked out, as they’ve opened the door for a different kind of Jean Grey than we’ve seen in movies to date. Sadie Sink gives an excellent performance, and it’s exciting to consider what might be next for her. Something that may have been overlooked by many is the way the movie sets up an important storyline for the X-Men as a whole. To control the changes he’s going through, Peter Parker develops an inhibitor for himself and also comes up with a universal one to stop Jean Grey, which is clearly going to be an issue for mutants in the MCU.

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Power inhibitors have long been a staple of X-Men stories. It has popped up in the live-action films from Fox, TV shows like The Gifted and X-Men ’97, and the comic books. Interestingly, the inhibitors have been created before the X-Men officially arrive, and that move makes one X-Men member’s origin story more intriguing than ever.

Cyclops Will Likely Be Tempted By The Mutant Inhibitor

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Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, is one of the most important members of the X-Men franchise to get right. His history on the big screen isn’t great, yet this mutant inhibitor storyline could be just what he needs. Unlike a lot of other mutants, Scott is someone who dreams of having his optic blasts under control; he needs special eyewear to control the beams, and it’s a constant source of stress for the character. In the comics, he famously shouted, “Cursed, mutant, energy-blasting eyes!”

This is someone desperate to get back some semblance of normalcy with his powers, which makes the mutant inhibitor tempting. In most X-Men stories, he’s an established member of the team when the inhibitors are used by the government. However, if the inhibitors are around when his powers first develop, Scott may well want to take it. The MCU has set the stage for an internal conflict within Scott, as well as an external one when he interacts with other future X-Men.

The Inhibitor Would Impact Cyclops’ Relationship With Jean Grey

Cyclops and Jean Grey are one of Marvel’s most iconic couples. Their relationship is a linchpin of X-Men stories regardless of the medium. There’s no doubt that it’ll play a factor in the MCU. This early inhibitor setup could change some major elements of the relationship. Jean Grey has already felt the effects of the mutant inhibitor, as it was specifically designed with her in mind. She’d obviously be against the idea of someone close to her taking it, while Scott would want help controlling his optic blasts. This adds a new wrinkle to the story of a couple that has been told time and time again.

The two could form a quick bond at Charles Xavier’s school, only for this to throw a wrench into those feelings. They could meet when Scott looks to use the inhibitor, and Jean shows up to stop mutants from doing just that. They could try to convince each other of their respective viewpoints, adding more conflict to the X-Men story. Wolverine also often plays a key role in a love triangle with Scott and Jean; Scott’s desire to use the inhibitor could drive Jean closer to Logan. There are so many potential ideas that this story opens up.

This Internal Conflict Could Make The MCU’s Cyclops Story Great

As noted, one of the most frustrating things about the movies featuring the X-Men to date is how poorly Cyclops has been utilized. The Fox films made him the far less cool and interesting option compared to Wolverine and sidelined him before unceremoniously killing him off in the third entry. The prequels brought him in and also gave him next to nothing to do. It looks like James Marsden will get a bit more to do when he appears in Avengers: Doomsday, but it’s too late. X-Men ’97 has shown us how interesting Cyclops can be when handled properly.

The internal conflict regarding the mutant inhibitor is the kind of thing the MCU needs to make Scott Summers great. The X-Men always have a lot to deal with, and drama over these inhibitors could be a tremendous start. Watching Scott struggle with hating and wanting to control his power before likely accepting it and developing into the leader of the X-Men sounds like a great arc. If the MCU nails this storyline, Cyclops could finally get the representation he has long deserved onscreen.

X-Men ’97 is streaming on Disney+. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters.