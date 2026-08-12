New MCU Rumor Teases Three Marvel Special Presentations, Including the Disney+ Sequel Fans Really Want

Marvel Studios is in the midst of a major comeback attempt with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The brand lost a lot of its luster after Avengers: Endgame, and the Multiverse Saga failed to renew the hype, despite Marvel Studios throwing all kinds of content at both the big and small screens. However, there was one major win that Marvel has achieved in the last few years: Marvel Special Presentations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A clever rebrand of the classic “TV movie” format, Marvel Special Presentations are streaming releases that bridge the gap between a long episode of television and a short movie. In the minds of many fans, they’ve become the only guaranteed source of quality the MCU has left. So naturally, recent news that Marvel Studios has several new Special Presentations in the works has been met with enthusiasm from fans.

The only question is: What new Special Presentation projects are we getting?

RUMOR: 3 New Marvel Special Presentations Include One Sequel Fans Have Been Dying For

Marvel

According to scooper Alex Perez, “a sequel for Werewolf by Night” is in development at Marvel Studios and is one of three new Special Presentations currently in development. Werewolf by Night was the first Marvel Special Presentation, released on October 7, 2022. It marked the directorial debut of Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Jurassic World trilogy) and was an overwhelming success. Fans loved seeing the supernatural horror side of the MCU open up wide, with characters like Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night (Gael García Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and “Ted” the Man-Thing all becoming breakout favorites.

MCU fans have felt especially cheated by the fact that the events of Werewolf by Night haven’t led anywhere, and have been waiting since the Special Presentation to catch up with those characters and see them interact with many other supernatural characters from Marvel lore. Now that Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider movie is in the pipeline, this Werewolf by Night sequel makes sense.

RUMOR: Another New Special Presentation Will Finally Make A Longtime Fan Wish Come True

Marvel

“Heroes for Hire” and “Strange Academy” are the other two Special Presentations that Perez mentioned in his rumor.

Heroes for Hire is a team-up concept that Marvel fans have been waiting to see since 2016-2017, when Netflix premiered the Luke Cage and Iron Fist TV series, as part of its Defenders universe alongside Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) have all made the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and were last seen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

It’s already been announced that Iron Fist actor Finn Jones will join the rest of his Defenders castmates in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3; a Heroes for Hire Special Presentation could easily be a follow-up to Daredevil, much like Season 2 was quickly followed by a Punisher Special Presentation, One Last Kill. No matter the roster, getting Heroes for Hire would be a(nother) major win for Marvel-Netflix fans.

Strange Academy / Marvel

Strange Academy is a project that’s been rumored for years now. At the end of 2025, rumors from another major scooper, Daniel RPK, stated that Marvel Studios had taken the property off the back burner and was actively developing it again. Again, the timing isn’t coincidental: there’s increasing evidence that Avengers: Doomsday (and presumably Secret Wars) will make magic a big part of Doctor Doom’s lore, with masked “Witches” serving as Doom’s henchmen. After all that, properly training the next generation of MCU magic users will be a lot more relevant to fans.

The Strange Academy is basically Marvel’s Hogwarts: a school for young mystics, wizards, and witches of the Marvel Universe to hone their abilities – including some offspring of major evil doers. It’s run by the titular Doctor Strange, and has several famous Marvel mystics serving as its instructors. In the MCU, a project like Strange Academy is a good potential follow-up to series like Agatha All Along, not to mention Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), which left a pivotal character like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in the corner of being trained by the mystics of Kamar-Taj. Heck, even Ned (Jacob Batalon) from the Spider-Man franchise could pop in for a visit!

For now this is a rumor, but these three Marvel Special Presentations sound fine by us. How about you?