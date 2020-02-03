WandaVision Super Bowl Spot Reveals Classic Scarlet Witch Costume

Fans finally got the first look at Marvel's anticipated Disney+ show WandaVision in a new add during the Super Bowl, and man did it deliver. The new footage showed Wanda (Elizbeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in several different costumes and settings, though all of it seemed to take place in the same house. One of the most intriguing costumes though will be something easily recognized by big-time Marvel fans, and that's the Scarlet Witch's classic comics costume, which makes its debut here, and you can check out an image of it below.

In the quick snippets of footage, we see Wanda in several different timelines and costumes, including a black and white 1940s look, a 70s look, and her old-school costume look, and that's the one that will have fans losing their minds the most.

The suit has Wanda's classic red headdress, top, and cape, which ties around her neck. At one point we thought we'd never actually see it in the MCU, so this is definitely a welcome surprise.

The staircase and area around her look pretty normal and somewhat modern, so who knows, maybe this is just a fun quick Easter Egg as a Halloween costume, though it could also be a bigger part of what looks to be a very different and timeline jumping show.

Olsen has said one of the things that eased her fears after signing on to play the character was her discussion with Kevin Feige, who said they were not planning on doing the costume from the comics, so the red tights and headdress would not be appearing onscreen.

She seemed to really like that choice, but it seems maybe Marvel has had a change of heart, and at least once during the show, we will see the classic gear.

WandaVision hits Disney+ later this year.

