Marvel Artist Jumps Into The Shonen Anime World For San Diego Comic Con

Marvel Comics took a blow earlier this year when it announced that it would be ending its partnership with Shueisha. In recent years, Marvel has teamed up with Shonen Jump to create several new manga series that took characters like Deadpool and Spider-Man, giving them a brand-new aesthetic. Despite the partnership ending this year, this isn’t stopping Marvel artists from continuing to express their love of the anime medium. At this year’s San Diego Comic Con, a major Marvel creator is planning to dip her toes into the world of Kafka Hibino to celebrate the occasion.

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The company Mondo has long been known for creating posters, figures, statues, and more to celebrate all things pop culture, with Marvel recreations being a big part of that. For this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, Ultimate X-Men artist Peach Momoko is sharing her talents in the world of Kaiju No. 8. Creating a new poster for the anime franchise, said merchandise will be available at the Mondo Booth at San Diego later this month, which will be in Hall G, Booth #5137. While fans will have the chance to pick this up next week from July 23rd to 26th, you can spot the crossover with your own eyes below.

🦖 Kaiju No. 8 Poster by the legendary Peach Momoko, a new limited edition Giclée art print on archival paper.



Available only at the Mondo SDCC booth (Hall G, #5137). See more at https://t.co/hYt6gp95mU (link in bio). pic.twitter.com/MiK7FQiQn9 — MONDO (@MondoNews) July 15, 2026

Kaijus And Mutants

Toho & Marvel

For those who don’t know, Peach Momoko has been a big name for Marvel in recent years, with one of her biggest offerings being the new take on Marvel’s Merry Mutants in Ultimate X-Men. Luckily, the final issue of Ultimate Endgame did hint at the Ultimate Universe returning in the future, so perhaps Momoko will have the opportunity to return as well. With the series ending thanks to the Ultimate Universe itself drawing to a close, the artist remains busy not just with other Marvel work, but also with other works in the anime world. Specifically, Peach created several different cards for the One Piece Trading Card Game, testing out her skills with the likes of Trafalgar Law, Nami, Boa Hancock, and more.

As for Kaiju No. 8, the shonen franchise ended its manga last year, with Production I.G. already confirming that they are planning to bring the anime adaptation to an end as well. Kaiju No. 8: Final Season has yet to reveal when anime fans can expect a release date, though it is sure to make waves whenever it hits the screen. As of the writing of this article, Kafka creator Naoya Matsumoto hasn’t hinted at a sequel series in the future, though we have to imagine that there are plenty of kaiju fans who would love to see the shonen franchise make a comeback.

What do you think of this newest Marvel/anime crossover? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!