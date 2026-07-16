“Only Marvel Rivals Could Make The Hood Hot”: First Look At New Rivals Hero Has Players Stunned

Season 9 of Marvel Rivals is already underway, with the first of two new playable heroes already making an impact. While Jubilee was the first hero of the season, the second hero will be the magical demon-powered villain known as The Hood. Now, The Hood’s full costume and character design have been revealed, causing a number of surprising reactions from fans, including many pointing out how attractive he is. @ProteanDeluxe put it perfectly though, writing, “Only Marvel Rivals Could Make The Hood Hot”.

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The full look at The Hood was featured by @SherwoodSou, and as you can see in the image below, Hood’s design is actually pretty slick. The classic red of the Hood is fully intact, but there are also deeper reds taking over Hood’s shoulder and arm, perhaps visually nodding to the demonic power taking over. Some tattoos, a slick blue suit, an intricate-looking bracelet, and his twin pistols complete the look, but as you can see, he’s also quite good looking under the hood, and fans certainly took notice.

THE HOOD LOOKS SICK IN MARVEL RIVALS! (post might get taken down) pic.twitter.com/L5fKsRh3j1 — Sherwood (@SherwoodSou) July 16, 2026

Marvel Rivals Fans Were Surprised At The Hood’s Killer Look

Some of the reactions to Hood’s new design are hilarious, and others are incredibly accurate, including @Bosniaiherze34’s observation, “He looks like a fusion of Ezio Auditore and Dante with Spider-Man’s colors.” Now that the combination has been brought up, it’s hard to unsee, but @nnari97 puts it even more succinctly, writing, “Oh he so fine”.

@Soyvelvetoff digs this version more than the one in the MCU, writing, “It looks better than the one in the series on Disney”, while @ErsintheNorth wrote, “Why he looks so fine am i crazy or he was more monster’ish in comics” @Lumsity wrote, “PAPA”, and @ScarletSwift89 wrote, “THE HOOD…OH I KNOW DADA 🫠 #MarvelRivals” Then @T0oasty wrote, “Woahhhh I’m in love”, which seems to be a common reaction.

While we are just getting a look at his full design, one thing we did hear in the previous trailer was The Hood’s voice. While it sounded great, no one actually knew who was playing him, but it turns out that WWE Superstar Damian Priest is the one creating the voice of the villain in Marvel Rivals. Priest shared the initial trailer with the caption, “👀 No one beats The Hood”, confirming that he’s the one behind the voice in the game.

The Hood will debut as a playable character in Marvel Rivals season 9.5, and fans are excited to add him to the ever-expanding lineup. It’s not known what role The Hood will be, but previous rumors suggested Vanguard, though he could also end up being a Duelist. As a frequent Vanguard player though, my fingers are crossed he ends up being another big addition to the Vanguard ranks.

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