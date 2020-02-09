Venom 2 Production Celebrates Production Wrap in London

Venom 2 is filming right now, but the production just hit a major milestone after filming in London wrapped. A post on Reddit shows the sign with the movie’s working title, Fillmore, and the indication that this part of the journey is complete, There is still some filming to be done in San Francisco according to Production Weekly. Fans have to be encouraged at all the little peeks that have been trickling out as of late. Tom Hardy posted some shots from behind the scenes on Instagram. There’s also the fact that some images from filming grabbed everyone’s attention online. The mentions of Spider-Man in Sony’s universe are only growing louder.

When the trailer for Morbius dropped, most fans were already pretty excited for the film. But, then some eagle eyed fans observed that Spider-Man was in the background of some shots on posters. But, then the excitement seemingly multiplied as people realized the suit that the hero was wearing is from the Sam Raimi films instead of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home suit or anything of its ilk. Now, the Venom nods are only getting more explicit.

New set photos that turned up today show bus advertisements in Venom 2 ask the question: “Where is Spider-Man?” This image turned up on Reddit as well thanks to someone near the set in Los Angeles. Well, that development sent the Internet into an even bigger frenzy as people have been speculating non-stop since Venom debuted that there would be an inevitable Wall-Crawler crossover. It looks more likely than ever that this development is in the cards.

Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige dropped some hints that Spider-Man would end up being the key to some kind of cross-universe developments before. When Sony and Disney announced that both sides had come together to extend the Spidey deal, the executive had some words about the eventual situation.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Venom 2 opens in theaters on October 2nd.

