Venom 2 Set Photos Seemingly Confirm MCU Connection

Tom Hardy's Venom might be closer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we think. Saturday afternoon, a set photo began circulating online that would seem to suggest Venom 2 is, at the very least, an MCU-adjacent property. Why? A bus advertisement is seen asking, "Where is Spider-Man?"

Sure, this can be interpreted in more than one way. Perhaps the new Sony/Marvel deal has allowed Sony to have their own version of Spider-Man and maybe, just maybe, he's missing for whatever reason. Or perhaps the likes of Venom 2 and Morbius are set in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man universe and the advertisement is an Easter egg to Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker.

Or, in what's surprisingly the most plausible scenario, is the fact Tom Holland's Spidey is on the run after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Between the Spider-Man poster in the Morbius trailer and now this advertisement, things are definitely pointing towards a full-blown crossover between the MCU and Sony's Universe of Marvel characters. See the picture (via u/IamSammyJankis) for yourself below.

In a new statement shortly after Marvel Studios and Sony announced their new deal to keep Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU, Marvel boss Kevin Feige finally admitted the character could certainly end up popping up in the set of Sony films at one point or another.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Venom 2 hits theaters October 2, 2020.

