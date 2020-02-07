Venom 2: Tom Hardy Shares New Set Photo

Venom star Tom Hardy is apparently glad to be back at work as Eddie Brock, sharing a behind-the-scenes shot from the set of the Spider-Man universe film on social media today. From director Andy Serkis, the film is a sequel to the surprise blockbuster Venom from 2018, and will reportedly pitt Hardy's brock against Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who gets his hands on a symbiote and becomes the powerful killing machine known as Carnage. Whether or not this will turn into a full-on symbiote war, with other Carnage "siblings" in the mix, isn't yet clear, but don't count the idea out.

We do know that Shriek is set to make an appearance, who is right up there with Carnage in terms of messed-up and violent symbiotes. Elements of the story seem to be pulled form the Venom: Lethal Protector storyline that served as the primary basis for the first Venom movie, as well as from the "Maximum Carnage" crossover event.

You can check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram V2 A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:53am PST

Serkis is directing the film from a script written by Kelly Marcel. Hardy returns in the lead role as Eddie Brock / Venom. Harrelson returns as Cletus Kasady / Carnage and Williams returns as Anne Weying. Reid Scott plays Dan Lewis, Anne's boyfriend, and Naomie Harris plays Shriek, Carnage's villainous love interest. Stephen Graham has been cast in an undisclosed role. Filming began in November.

There are rumors that Venom 2 will feature a cameo by Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This would tie Sony Pictures' Spider-Man movies to the MCU.

Ahead of Venom, Sony's Morbius movie debuts in July. The film is also rumored to be a part of this shared Spider-Man/MCU universe. That Michael Keaton, who played the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, appeared in the first Morbius trailer seems to back up this notion.

Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has hinted that Spider-Man could be the lynchpin of a wider shared Marvel movies universe in comments made after Sony and Marvel renegotiated their deal to share characters. “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Are you excited about Venom 2? Do you hope to see a Spider-Man crossover? Let us know what you think in the comments. Venom 2 opens in theaters on October 2nd.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!