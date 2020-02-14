Marvel Universe Rap for Avengers: Endgame is Fire

There are musicians out there who make pop culture references in their lyrics. Eminem, for example, often references characters from the Marvel or DC universes, sometimes going as far as talking about The Walking Dead or Star Wars. In fact, he even named a controversial song, "Superman," once upon a time. Geek culture often influences other art forms and now it is impacting a brand of rap music from a musician by the name of Ekoh. Ekoh, a massive Marvel fan, released his "Freeverse 5," this week but previously dropped n entire video dedicated to a rap song about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers: Endgame.

In the video above, titled, "Marvel Avengers End Game Rap," Ekoh lays down several verses in which he raps about events and characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The song is from 10 months ago, so all of the words are written prior to the events of Avengers: Endgame. If you want to hear his bars about "Far Thor" and the Infinity Gauntlet, you will have to listen to his more recent "Freeverse 5."

For now, in the video above, you can enjoy Ekoh referencing not only stories and characters from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also events which happen with real people and moments in the real world. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3 came to an end last summer, Ekoh talks about wanting the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters to be the future for Marvel Studios following Disney's purchase of Fox. He also makes it a point to mention his excitement for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, especially considering that Disney rehired director James Gunn for the movie after a falling out in 2018.

At the time of this article's publishing, the video had more than 259,000 views on YouTube. With more than 1,000 comments, the response to the video which published back in April of 2019 has been overwhelmingly positive, many fans pointing out their favorite lines from the song.

