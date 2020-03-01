The Incredible Hulk Fan Crafts Epic World War Hulk Teaser Poster for Mark Ruffalo Solo Film

Mark Ruffalo might not have been the original Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but four Avengers movies and a healthy role in Thor: Ragnarok later, the actor will go down as the definitive live-action Hulk. The character has only received one solo film, one where Edward Norton played the titular hero. The future is uncertain for Ruffalo's character, but that isn't stopping fans from theorizing about the next step in the character's on-screen story arc.

Enter fan artist @zerologhy. Earlier this week, the wildly popular Instagram fan artist unveiled a teaser poster for World War Hulk, the artist's concept of a solo movie that could star Ruffalo in the lead role. The piece features both Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and the gamma-infused Hulk standing larger over tanks and an archaic fire.

For the uninitiated, World War Hulk is a fan-favorite storyline that immediately follows the wildly-popular Planet Hulk mini-series. After the events of Planet Hulk, which was largely adapted for Thor: Ragnarok, the Hulk returns to Earth in a fit of rage, attempting to get revenge on those who tricked him into space in the first place.

Last November, Ruffalo let it slip he'd spoken with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about finding some additional time to play the character. "I don't know," Ruffalo told late-night host Stephen Colbert. "I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause and he did say, 'Hey, do you think there's any more story left here?' and I said 'I could probably come up with a few storylines,' and he said 'Maybe you should come in and we'll have a talk.'"

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

What other Hulk storylines do you think they could adapt for a solo Hulk flick? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.