Mark Ruffalo Doesn't Know if Hulk Will Appear in the MCU Again

The entire focus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is shifting now that Avengers: Endgame is a thing of the past. Two of the franchise's founding Avengers, Iron Man and Black Widow, died during the events of the movie, and Captain America went back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter, making him an elderly man in the present-day MCU. That leaves just Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye left from the original group of core MCU characters, and only one of them has a guaranteed future with the franchise.

Thor is coming back for Thor: Love and Thunder next year. Hawkeye may or may not be getting a Disney+ TV series, the jury still seems to be out on that one. And as beloved as Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is, no one is sure if he'll be making a return to the MCU, or if he completed his role in Endgame. Even Ruffalo is unsure about the future, as he pointed out on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Talking with the show's host during the taping of Friday's new episode, Ruffalo was asked if he'd be coming back to the MCU in the coming years or if Endgame truly was his final outing.

"I don't know," Ruffalo replied, before covering his mouth as not to say anything too definitive. After all, Ruffalo has been known as one of the main sources of spoilers in the MCU, along with Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

"Who knows, really," he continued. "It is supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end." Of course, the "that" Ruffalo refers to is indeed Avengers: Endgame, the movie that was meant to wrap up the original storyline of the Avengers.

Going forward, the MCU will focus on characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange, along with newcomers like Shang-Chi and Kamala Khan. There is also a She-Hulk show in the works at Disney+, which will introduce Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin, to the MCU. Perhaps that new story gives Ruffalo's character a chance to return for an episode or two. Then again, maybe not.

Do you think Mark Ruffalo will play Hulk in the MCU again in the future? Would you like to see him return?

