Marvel's Black Widow Empire Magazine Covers Revealed

Despite most other movies of its stature delaying theatrical releases until later this year, Marvel Studios' Black Widow is still on track for its May 1st release — at least, as of now. As such, the blockbuster's massive marketing and publicity campaigns continue with the release of a pair of exclusive covers for Empire magazine. Earlier in the week, Entertainment Weekly revealed its exclusive Widow-themed cover and now, Empire's London-based magazine has unveiled two separate covers exclusive to the brand. The first cover features Scarlett Johansson's titular character in her new white suit, one in which is set to debut in the solo flick.

The other features art from mainstay Marvel cover artist Jen Bartel, showing the eponymous character leaping into action. You can see both via the official Marvel Studios Twitter account below.

Within the past 48 hours, Disney has delayed the theatrical releases of Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic surfacing around the world. The House of Mouse has yet to make a similar decision on Black Widow. Outside of Disney-owned studios, most other major studios have delayed their tentpoles. MGM's No Time to Die — the 25th James Bond flick and final outing of Daniel Craig as the titular spy — has been delayed until November. Other major delays include Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place Part II, and Peter Rabbit 2.

Should Black Widow get delayed, it's unclear when the movie would get rescheduled. The feature has already received a handful of teaser trailers and the subsequent merchandising has been in swing for months. The theatrical delays have been unprecedented and at the very least, there's nothing saying the Cate Shortland-helmed film is glued to its current release date.

Black Widow is currently set to hit theaters May 1st.

Other upcoming projects for Marvel Studios include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

