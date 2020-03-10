Black Widow EW Cover Revealed

Black Widow will finally hit theaters in a matter of weeks, an event that's been building up since Scarlett Johansson's take on the eponymous character debut in Iron Man 2 way back in 2010. As the norm with Marvel blockbusters, a months-long press tour has kicked off with the movie's debut cover with Entertainment Weekly, featuring Johansson on the cover of the latest monthly magazine. She and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige take center stage in this month's issue with an expansive cover story as the two and director Cate Shortland dive into the development of the film.

You can see Entertainment Weekly's cover below, as shared by the official Marvel Studios Twitter account.

Feige says in the story that Black Widow had to take a backseat while the outfit focused on the character's Infinity Saga story arc for the better part of a decade. Once they knew where the arc was going was when Feige and company decided to stark laying the groundwork for a Johansson-starring solo movie, one in which she also produces.

“We had been planning the conclusion for the Infinity Saga for the past five or six years, and Natasha’s journey within those films took the priority,” Feige told EW. “The notion of breaking out for a stand-alone film that takes place in the past, for a character that we already knew and were already following, didn’t feel right.”

Johansson says the movie is a mirror image of her time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying it's something only possible with more time. “This film is very much a result of that journey, my own personal journey,” the actor added. “I feel that I probably wasn’t as willing or able to go to the kind of uncomfortable, embarrassing, ugly places before. I think it’s just as you get older, you trust yourself more.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1st.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

