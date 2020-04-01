Taika Waititi Had His Kids Cut His Hair on Instagram Live

People around the world are still hunkering down indoors as the threat of the novel coronavirus continues to alter daily lives. Folks have been doing all kinds of things on social media to stay busy, and many celebrities have taken to Instagram Live to engage with their fans. Yesterday, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi decided to cut his hair live on the site with a little help from his kids. Since the pandemic started causing people to self-isolate, Waititi has posted a lot of messages for fans online, including a special one for his home country of New Zealand.

Waititi's Instagram Live story has since ended, but it brought immense joy to the people of the Internet while it lasted. Many folks have taken to Twitter to share screenshots from the Live and comment on some of the best moments. Here's a little screenshot we grabbed of Waititi's daughter cutting his hair:

(Photo: Instagram)

Waititi has made some other posts recently, including a message for people who are hoarding toilet paper. “Now is the perfect opportunity to get motivated, workout, and come out of this absolutely shredded. Sadly we're human and will probably come out of it looking like the people from Wall-E,” Waititi wrote on Twitter. “‘Stay safe’. Also stop buying all that toilet paper, you weirdos. What's wrong with you? Maybe get your ass tested instead,” he added on Instagram.

As for the Instagram Live haircut, here are some of the best tweets from fans who were watching along on the social media site...