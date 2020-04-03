Hugh Jackman Shares His Gratitude to First Responders

Currently, many people around the globe are staying at home because of the novel coronavirus. However, there are still people who continue to go to work every day in order to keep others safe. Many celebrities have paid tribute to these folks in various ways, for example, Agents of SHIELD's Clark Gregg is donating all of his Cameo money to frontline responders. Other examples include Adam Sander, who recently played a brand new song that pays tribute to doctors and nurses. One person to take to social media this week to pay tribute to first responders is Hugh Jackman, the actor best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films.

“Selfless heroism is at the heart of every #FirstResponder. This generosity was on full display at #NYPLowerManhattan, where the brave men & women of @FDNY showed their appreciation for our #NYPHeroes. We salute #NewYorksBravest as they honor our fight against #COVID19,” @nyphospital tweeted yesterday. “We are you so grateful!! #FirstResponders @NYPDnews @FDNY@nyphospital #UnsungHeroes #ClapBecauseWeCare,” Jackman replied. You can check out the tweet in the post below:

This isn’t Jackman’s first post about the pandemic. The actor also posted a video online serenading his fans with the song "You Will Be Found" from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Before performing he added, "I think the words are pertinent for now, and always actually." Watch the full video of the performance here. Jackman also came under fire for his hand washing video in which people accused him of wasting water. However, he redid the video, which you can watch here.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

