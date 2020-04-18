X-Men: Here's What Hugh Jackman Could Look Like As the MCU's Cable

✖

The Internet has been having a lot of fun inserting Hugh Jackman into new roles. The actor known for playing Wolverine recently revealed he turned down a role in Cats, so it didn't take long for an artist to imagine what he could have looked like in the musical. Now, artist @spdrmnkyxxiii has taken to Instagram to share a look at Jackman as Ultimate Cable, a future version of Wolverine who goes back to the past to capture Professor X. The regular version of Cable was played by Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2, but considering the ongoing fun feud between Ryan Reynolds and Jackman, we have to wonder how they'd react to the idea of Jackman and Brolin's roles getting combined. In fact, Brolin getting mixed up in the faux drama would be just the entertainment we need right now.

"@thehughjackman as Ultimate Cable. I'd really love to see @thehughjackman in the MCU in some sort of way! Would you all like to see Hugh in the MCU?," @spdrmnkyxxiii wrote. You can check out their fan art in the Instagram post below:

While we certainly wouldn't mind seeing Jackman in a Marvel movie again, it was recently revealed by the Deadpool creator that Brolin still wants to play Cable in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite having played Thanos. As of now, Reynolds' Deadpool is expected to continue on in the MCU, but it's unclear what that means for the first two movie's other characters.

As for Reynolds and Jackman's feud, the latter recently revealed that he spends about five hours a day plotting his revenge pranks. "I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution," Jackman joked. "I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready."

Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are all available for home viewing.

