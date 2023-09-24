Agents of SHIELD Fans Celebrate Show's 10th Anniversary
September 24th marks ten years since Agents of SHIELD premiered on ABC.
Today is a huge day in the Agents of SHIELD fandom. September 24th marks ten years since the pilot aired on ABC. The first episode featured the return of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) after a fan campaign called for his resurrection once Loki (Tom Hiddleston) killed him in The Avengers. The pilot saw Coulson forming a new team made up of Skye/Daisy Johnson/Quake (Chloe Bennet), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Grant Ward (Brett Dalton), Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Hentrisge). The series ran for seven seasons, coming to an end in 2020. Today, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the show's anniversary.
Many fans are also holding out hope that Bennet will one day return to the franchise. Previously, she spoke to Screen Rant and was asked about a possible MCU return.
"Of course. Of course, I would be open to it. Listen, there's a lot of stuff around that. I so deeply love SHIELD's fans because it's this tenacity that got the show on air to begin with," Bennet said. "I have not once been approached or asked or involved in anything after I wrapped SHIELD. And I am not involved in anything that is coming out. I've not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again. And, of course, of course, Daisy is a big part of who I am. So I would love to, but I have not been communicated [with] about it."
You can check out tweets celebrating Agents of SHIELD below...
10 years since the best marvel show premiered all bc fans didn’t want Coulson to be dead #CoulsonLives #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/NbXhnfIVPd— Chrissy (@AgentsOfCavalry) September 24, 2023
happy ten years of agents of shield 🥹 pic.twitter.com/x74eQvfwJs— slut (taylor’s version) (@gwenstacysw1fe) September 24, 2023
10 years ago. 24/09/2013. 💙 #agentsofshield pic.twitter.com/zGV9KfBjuJ— ishani 🌼 (@teeniebean52) September 24, 2023
10 years #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/nlVKnoQc7T— AoS Cast Content (@aoscastpics) September 24, 2023
A DECADE….WOW….September 24, 2023
HAPPY 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY SINCE THE PREMIERE OF AGENTS OF SHIELD <3#AgentsofSHIELD
happy 10 year anniversary to the very first episode of marvel’s agents of shield 🥲 #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/rtPodpS7qt— apollo (@616POOLE) September 24, 2023
Happy 10th anniversary to the BEST tv show in the world "Marvel’s Agents Of Shield" I will miss its characters, its plots forever... I will always enjoy watching it again 💗#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/ctwrPJVxEP— Julie (@rivergsling) September 24, 2023
Exactly 10 years ago, Skye showed up for the first time and made me fall in love with her instantly.
Happy 10th anniversary to #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/EFxwqGe2lr— Daily Bennet | fan account (@dailybennet) September 24, 2023
Happy 10th Anniversary to Agents of SHIELD and my favorite ship of all time #fitzsimmons pic.twitter.com/YzLbh9emkT— sunalso (@jemma_morin) September 24, 2023
happy 10 years anniversary to agents of shield known as the show that brings MOTHER to us pic.twitter.com/zO4VlLjfbh— fe | EZRA IS HOME (@johnsonsbridger) September 24, 2023
HAPPY 10 YEARS TO MY FOREVER COMFORT SHOW AGENTS OF SHIELD pic.twitter.com/HWAjxrrmQB— Cam 🕸️ (@wilsonspiders) September 24, 2023
retweeting every post about agents of shield pic.twitter.com/OeMv3aZIgD— jeanate (@ddaizsy) September 24, 2023
To celebrate 10 years since #AgentsofSHIELD first aired, here’s @clarkgregg as #PhilCoulson in every single episode.
a 🧵-
Season 1 – Episode 1 – Pilot. pic.twitter.com/ftEzqm6o6L— ClarkGreggDaily (@ClarkGreggDay) September 24, 2023
agents of shield you will always be loved https://t.co/pLOeZc91vn— abbie (@finaIghost) September 24, 2023
Agents of SHIELD is now streaming on Disney+.