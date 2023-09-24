Agents of SHIELD Fans Celebrate Show's 10th Anniversary

Today is a huge day in the Agents of SHIELD fandom. September 24th marks ten years since the pilot aired on ABC. The first episode featured the return of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) after a fan campaign called for his resurrection once Loki (Tom Hiddleston) killed him in The Avengers. The pilot saw Coulson forming a new team made up of Skye/Daisy Johnson/Quake (Chloe Bennet), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Grant Ward (Brett Dalton), Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Hentrisge). The series ran for seven seasons, coming to an end in 2020. Today, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the show's anniversary.

(Photo: ABC)

Many fans are also holding out hope that Bennet will one day return to the franchise. Previously, she spoke to Screen Rant and was asked about a possible MCU return.

"Of course. Of course, I would be open to it. Listen, there's a lot of stuff around that. I so deeply love SHIELD's fans because it's this tenacity that got the show on air to begin with," Bennet said. "I have not once been approached or asked or involved in anything after I wrapped SHIELD. And I am not involved in anything that is coming out. I've not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again. And, of course, of course, Daisy is a big part of who I am. So I would love to, but I have not been communicated [with] about it."

