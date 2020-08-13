Agents of SHIELD: Here’s Where Every Major Character Ended Up

After seven epic seasons, Agents of SHIELD has come to an end. The two-part series finale aired tonight and revealed the fate of all the show's main characters. Despite the ominous warning from Enoch a few episodes back that this would be the team's final mission together, most of them were still able to meet virtually at the end of the episode. We got to see where everyone ended up one year later, and who remained a part of SHIELD when the final mission was complete.

Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward) (Photo: ABC) Towards the beginning of the final episode, Deke realizes that everyone can get back to the original timeline while also saving the new one, but someone would have to stay behind. Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) is the first to volunteer, but Deke quickly shuts down his offer, pointing out that not only does he have more scientific qualifications than Sousa, but he's also a bit of "rock god" in this timeline. After sending back the team, the remaining SHIELD agents ask Deke if he's the new man in charge, and he gives a resounding, "Yes."

FitzSimmons (Iain De Caestecker & Elizabeth Henstridge) (Photo: ABC) The final episode provided the big reveal that Fitz and Simmons had a baby daughter, Alya, during their years living together before rescuing the team at the end of season six. Fitz had been waiting for Jemma all this time in the original timeline (although, for him, it felt like an instant) and Piper (Briana Venskus) and Flint (Coy Stewart) were unknowingly protecting Alya while Jemma was gone. In the time jump, we learn that Fitz and Jemma have retired, and they're living out the happy ending they so deserve.

Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) (Photo: ABC) Still the director of SHIELD, Mack is rocking a sweet Fury-like jacket in his final shot as he oversees a SHIELD helicarrier. He says that after years of being stuck inside, it's nice to have the view. During the team's virtual visit, he called Yo-Yo "sweetheart," so we know Macklena is endgame. He also mentions a case he gave to Coulson and brings up the fact that he's still a mechanic at heart, which was how he got his start on the SHIELD team back in season two.

Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) (Photo: ABC) During the time jump, we learn that Yo-Yo is back in the field with a new SHIELD team. Yo-Yo and Mack are still a couple, and he boasts that she is the most decorated agent they have. As for her new team, Yo-Yo is now working with Piper and an LMD version of Davis (Maximilian Osinski). Jemma promised Piper anything she wanted if she kept Alya safe, and Piper's request was to bring back Davis, who was killed by Izel last season. The new team's story ends with Piper and Davis hilariously bickering in the front seat of a car while Yo-Yo heroically zips out to continue her latest mission.

Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) (Photo: ABC) May ends up putting her new empath powers to work by becoming a teacher at the updated SHIELD Academy, which was renamed "Coulson Academy." We learn that Flint has joined the school and we last see May waking with him to a lecture. During the team's visit, May asks Coulson if he'd come speak to the students, and he says, "You might be seeing me." While Philinda wasn't quite endgame, the long looks they give each other during the chat indicate that their story isn't over.

Daisy "Quake" Johnson (Chloe Bennet) (Photo: ABC) Daisy now has control of Zephyr Three, which is completing missions in space. She officially gets an endgame with Sousa, who joins her on the journey. During the virtual visit, Jemma mentions that Sousa wrote them a letter, and Daisy gushes over what an adorable nerd he is (she also made him watch E.T. to prepare for their space journey, and he cried). Daisy is also joined by her sister from the other timeline, Kora, who is now fighting on the side of good. Daisy tells Coulson that a lot can happen to a person when someone believes in them, clearly drawing comparisons to when he recruited her for the team all those years ago.