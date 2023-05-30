Chloe Bennet Debunks Agents of SHIELD Return Rumors

Chloe Bennet has once again responded to inquiries regarding the possible return of her character from Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The much-beloved series aired its final episode in 2020, marking the end of the road for Bennet's Daisy Johnson, Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson, and many more Marvel heroes. Since then, fans have speculated and theorized how Marvel Studios could incorporate those characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since other TV heroes like Daredevil and Wilson Fisk have returned. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has a loyal fanbase, but for now, Bennet is debunking rumors of her return to the MCU.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star spoke to Screen Rant where she was asked about a possible MCU return. However, Chloe Bennet told the outlet that she hasn't been contacted by anyone from Marvel Studios since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. concluded.

"Of course. Of course, I would be open to it. Listen, there's a lot of stuff around that. I so deeply love S.H.I.E.L.D.'s fans because it's this tenacity that got the show on air to begin with," Bennet said. "I have not once been approached or asked or involved in anything after I wrapped S.H.I.E.L.D. And I am not involved in anything that is coming out. I've not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again. And, of course, of course, Daisy is a big part of who I am. So I would love to, but I have not been communicated [with] about it."

What MCU Projects Could the Agents of SHIELD Return In?

Of course, if any of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars were to make a comeback in the MCU's future, the next question should be what projects should fans expect to find them in? Secret Invasion will be the first Marvel show to stream on Disney+ this year when it debuts on June 21st. Since Secret Invasion leans heavily into the espionage spy-thriller genre, that's one project that makes a bit of sense, even though there have been no indications any secret cameos will take place.

Earlier this year, Chloe Bennet responded to a tweet regarding her acting alongside the likes of Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, and Samuel L. Jackson on the big/small screen. Internet scooper Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse was skeptical Bennet had the acting chops to hang with that trio, stating, "The best acting on a soap opera isn't really a major accomplishment." This prompted a comeback from Bennet, who replied, "Hey man, you seem like a... mean loser? Also, I have a strong feeling your tweets aren't going to age well."