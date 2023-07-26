Agents of SHIELD's Jeff Ward Directing Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Aubrey Plaza in Off-Broadway Play

There's an unexpected Marvel crossover coming to the stage. Jeff Ward is best known for playing Deke Shaw in the last three seasons of Agents of SHIELD, and now he's taking his talents to the director's chair for an off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. The show is set to star Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott. Plaza is known for an array of projects ranging from Parks and Rec to The White Lotus, but she'll soon be joining Ward as a member of the Marvel family. It was announced last year that Plaza was cast alongside fellow Parks and Rec alum Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Today, Ward took to Instagram to announce the upcoming play.

"Dream come true. Come see Danny and Roberta at the Lucille Lortel this fall. Link for tickets in bio. 🌊💙 @christopher__abbott @plazadeaubrey @markbergernyc," Ward shared. While Abbott does not have a Marvel history, the actor previously worked with Plaza in the film Black Bear. He's also appeared in A Most Violent Year, It Comes at Night, Possessor, and more. You can check out Ward's post below:

What Is Danny and the Deep Blue Sea About?

You can read a description of John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea here: "Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence." Abbott is playing Danny in the revival and Plaza is taking on the role of Roberta. According to Theater Mania, the show will run for ten weeks in the fall.

Who Is Patti LuPone Playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

In addition to Hahn and Plaza, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will also feature Broadway legend Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone recently shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke."

