‘Agents of SHIELD’: SPOILERS Tells SPOILER “I Love You”

The title of tonight’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “The Honeymoon,” suggested some romantic overtones. That did prove to be the case, although at least one romantic breakthrough came from an unexpected couple.

SPOILERS for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “The Honeymoon,” follow.

“The Honeymoon” actually gets its title from Fitz, Simmons, and Yo-Yo’s mission in the episode. Fitz and Simmons finally got married in the 100th episode of Agents of SHIELD. This mission sees them returning to their home country of England, which is what they wanted to do for their honeymoon. Since they are unlikely to get any vacation time anytime in the near future, Simmons decided that standing side-by-side with Fitz as they fight off Hydra mech guards was a suitable and acceptable honeymoon.

However, Fitz and Simmons weren’t the only ones making progress on the romantic front. The relationship between Phil Coulson and Melinda May has been all over the place. Though they were a bit flirty during their early days in SHIELD, May ended up with Dr. Andrew Garner, whom she eventually married. Garner died in SHIELD’s third season after being transformed into the Inhuman monster Lash.

Since then, May and Coulson have grown closer and closer, awakening old feeling that had been buried. It seemed like they had made a romantic breakthrough last season, but it turned out May had been replaced by an LMD. That LMD would later sacrifice its own existence to protect Coulson’s life.

Once the LMD situation was cleared up, Coulson and May had a talk. They decided to put things on pause for the time being, but May has since discovered that was because Coulson is dying after making a deal with the Ghost Rider.

In “The Honeymoon”, May finally pulls Coulson aside and berates him how recklessly he’s been behaving since his condition came to life. She accuses him of being too willing to accept his own fate. Coulson tells May that he’s at peace with his impending demise and that he’s happy to go down fighting. May says that’s not a decision he gets to make on his own, but a decision he makes together with the ones who love him.

That’s when she tells him directly that she loves him.

Hearing that from May left Coulson speechless, and May went off to do other things. Time will tell how this affects Coulson and his relationship to May going forward, especially since this episode finally saw Yo-Yo admit to Fitz and Simmons that she learned from her future self that letting Coulson die is the only way to change the future.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Friday at 9 pm ET on ABC.