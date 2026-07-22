Kevin Feige Confirms Timeline for Introducing Miles Morales in the MCU

Since 2002, three actors have played a live-action Spider-Man on film. All three of them have played a variant of Peter Parker. Since Peter is the original Spider-Man in the comics and Marvel’s most popular character, this made a great deal of sense. However, some fans felt the filmmakers were neglecting the others who have taken on the Spider-Man mantle, most notably Miles Morales. First appearing in the comics in 2011, Miles has become an iconic and beloved character in his own right, with his popularity growing thanks to projects like the animated Spider-Verse movies and Insomniac’s series of Spider-Man video games. Fifteen years after Miles was introduced, fans are still waiting for him to make the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Kevin Feige, that could be happening soon.

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The Watching Hollywood account on Weibo (via X account Cosmic Marvel) shared quotes from Feige where he discussed the prospect of officially introducing Miles to the MCU. “I think live-action Spider-Man movies have this destiny: to add Miles at some point after the Spider-Verse series is completed,” he said.

Kevin Feige confirms there are plans to introduce Miles Morales in the #MCU.



“I think live-action Spider-Man movies have this destiny: to add Miles at some point after the Spider-Verse series is completed.”



(via https://t.co/naor37IfoM) pic.twitter.com/Vj3SteZjUl — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 22, 2026

When Will Miles Morales Join the MCU?

Image Courtesy of Sony

Feige didn’t reveal an exact date, but he did provide a general timeline. He wants to wait until after the Spider-Verse series is finished. Trilogy capper Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2027. This means live-action Miles won’t debut until 2028 or later. It’ll be interesting to see what happens on this front. The specific year Miles becomes part of the MCU will obviously depend on the development of the next wave of solo Spider-Man movies. The original trilogy starring Tom Holland was released in two-year intervals, but Brand New Day is coming five years after No Way Home. This was done to allow the characters a chance to grow off screen so audiences could see them at a different point in their lives.

Without knowing too many details about Feige’s plan (or what transpires for Peter in the rest of the Multiverse Saga), it seems safe to assume Miles will arrive by Spider-Man 6 at the latest. Holland has spent part of the Brand New Day press tour expressing excitement for his Peter to become a mentor figure to Miles Morales, mirroring what Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark was for him. As much as he enjoys playing Spider-Man, Holland (who’s now in his 30s) is probably eager to at the very least lay a foundation for a succession plan, passing the baton to the actor playing Miles. It would be nice if the two Spider-Men got a couple of films together, fleshing out a dynamic and bond before Holland swings off into the sunset.

It’s great to see Feige is already thinking about bringing Miles into the fold. Peter Parker is an amazing character, but after three cinematic iterations, it’s arguably time for another Spider-Man to move into the spotlight, injecting a fresh energy into the franchise. Putting Miles front and center would allow Marvel Studios to make Spider-Man movies from a different perspective and tackle different storytelling angles. Miles even has his own rogues gallery; a story about Miles’ relationship with his uncle Aaron (who’s the Prowler) could be compelling. Should this happen, it’ll be interesting to see if Marvel brings back Donald Glover to play Aaron Davis, paying off his appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming nearly a decade ago.

Some fans are probably frustrated that there’s still a bit of a wait until Miles arrives to the MCU, but it’s understandable that Feige wants to wait until Spider-Verse is wrapped up. Granted, Spider-Verse is animated, so this isn’t exactly like the Batman problem that’s currently plaguing DC Studios, but it makes sense for the filmmakers to only want one version of the character running around on the big screen. If live-action Miles debuted while Spider-Verse was ongoing, some could wonder if it’s the same version or if there’s a connection. By waiting until Spider-Verse is wrapped up, the MCU (which is aiming to be more streamlined in the post-Secret Wars era), will guarantee one book will definitively be closed and another can open.

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