Agents of SHIELD’s Jeff Ward Reveals What He Misses Most About Deke

Agents of SHIELD came to an end last August, and it’s clear the cast still has a lot of love for the series, its fans, and each other. While some of the cast are still involved with Marvel and others are rumored to return, many of the SHIELD stars have moved on to other projects. Jeff Ward, who played Deke Shaw during the last three seasons of Agents of SHIELD, recently starred in the Netflix limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor. In honor of the show’s release, Ward spoke with Men’s Fashion Post and revealed what he misses most about playing Deke.

“Deke just became a singular version of, I think all of my personal insecurities personified, played with a tremendous amount of overconfidence,” Ward explained. “I’ve always found that to be a very funny and fun character to live within the walls of. He had very little shame, and there’s not a lot of people that have no shame, and I really thoroughly enjoyed a character, especially for its comedic purposes, to be played with no shame. He’s a good person who really cares about the people that he cares about and went on a journey with that, with all of those people.”

He added, “I found him to be a nuanced character in that way and I really do miss it because he was so… Not self-effacing, but just unapologetically himself, and I actually really enjoyed that. Even though a lot of people would say he was a moron of sorts, or could act that way, it was really fun because he’s actually categorically a genius so that made it just a really fun character. And getting to bounce off all of the other people like Clark Gregg and Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker, and Chloe Bennet in that world, was just a blast. That’s what I miss.”

During the interview, Ward also spoke about keeping in touch with his Agents of SHIELD co-stars.

“Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I’m seeing a bunch of them in London in just a couple of weeks. I’m seeing Iain and Elizabeth and Clark and Chloe, and Ming I was just texting. The cool thing about a show like SHIELD is that it was on for seven years. At a certain point, you were spending more time with these people than even your own family, so it becomes a family in a literal sense, and so those are people that I’ll know and love forever.”

The London trip Ward referred to was Henstridge’s wedding to Zachary Burr Abel. You can check out a photo Clark Gregg posted of himself with Ward, Henstridge, and De Caestecker at the event below:

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix.