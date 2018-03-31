‘Agents of SHIELD’: “Inside Voices” Preview Released

Marvel Television and ABC have released a preview of next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, titled “Inside Voices.”

The episode preview teases several major storylines. Phil Coulson remains a prisoner of General Hale. Because Hale doesn’t believe his story about traveling to the future, she’s about to put Coulson through the same torture regimen that broke Brigadier General Glenn Talbot.

With Coulson captured, SHIELD needs a leader and Daisy Johnson is forced to step up. She’s reluctant and she makes it clear that the situation is temporary and will only last until Coulson is rescued. Meanwhile, most of the rest of the team realize that if Fitz’s theory that the future is fixed is true then that means those who were present in the Lighthouse in the future – May, Fitz, Simmons, Yo-Yo – can’t be killed.

Hale’s daughter, Ruby, also has her mind set on Daisy Johnson after Coulson told her that Hale plans to use Daniel Whitehall’s particle infusion chamber to turn Quake into the “destroyer of worlds.” Ruby believes that role is her own destiny, which looks to lead to a fight between herself and the Absorbing Man, Carl “Crusher” Creel.

“Inside Voices” also looks like it will fully debut Yo-Yo’s new robotic arms to replace the arms that Ruby severed during her first encounter with SHIELD. The transformation brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character closer to her comic book counterpart – her arms were cut off by the Hydra head known as Gorgon in the comics, and Nick Fury had her fitted with cybernetic replacements – but showrunner Jed Whedon says it also ties into the themes of Agents of SHIELD‘s fifth season.

“This is proof that everything that she saw in the future is coming true and is real,” Whedon told IGN. “And I think that any part of her that doubted it – she sits with Mack in [episode] 11, and says, ‘Yeah, maybe we’re gonna keep that from happening, maybe I shouldn’t think about it, maybe I shouldn’t worry about it too much.’ And now it’s happening much faster than she thought. So, I think her agenda of trying to fix these things and her emotional drive behind it will be intensified.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.