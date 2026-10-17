Agents of SHIELD Star Wants to Return for MCU’s Zodiac: “I Miss Her”

An Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star who previously played Wonder Woman wants to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adrianne Palicki, who starred in NBC’s unaired Wonder Woman pilot before joining Marvel as Bobbi Morse, aka Mockingbird, is hoping to return for the upcoming Disney+ series Zodiac. The actress was recently asked if rumors about her involvement in the international espionage thriller are true. Palicki couldn’t confirm anything, but she did say she misses playing the character. And, with Zodiac potentially bringing together some of the MCU’s most powerful intelligence organizations, Mockingbird would fit right in.

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Speaking with Comics, Beer & Sci-Fi, Palicki was asked whether Bobbi could be part of Zodiac. “I hope so. I miss Bobbi,” she responded. The actress revealed she’d only learned about the project the previous day, after a fan approached her. “I had no idea. So I hope that they bring back Bobbi. I would love to get to put on that uniform again.” Palicki’s comments do not indicate that Marvel has approached her, but she is obviously interested. Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum recently described Zodiac as a global espionage thriller with an “insane cast of characters,” raising expectations for returning MCU favorites.

Mock-Yeah, Ing-Yeah, Bird-Yeah!

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Palicki joined Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Season 2 as Bobbi Morse, a highly trained S.H.I.E.L.D. operative working undercover inside HYDRA. She eventually reunited with her ex-husband, Lance Hunter, played by Nick Blood, before both characters were forced to leave the agency in Season 3’s “Parting Shot.” Marvel developed a spinoff, Marvel’s Most Wanted, that would have continued their adventures, but ABC passed on the pilot. Neither character returned for the remainder of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., leaving their stories unfinished. Here’s a clip of their last episode before heading off into the sunset:

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There is one complication to bringing Bobbi Morse back. Hawkeye revealed that Laura Barton, played by Linda Cardellini, was once Agent 19, the designation associated with Mockingbird in Marvel Comics. The series never explicitly identified Laura as Mockingbird, leaving room for Palicki’s character. And there’s already a precedent. During the comics event Secret Invasion, it was revealed that Mockingbird had been replaced by a Skrull years earlier, while the real Bobbi Morse was still alive. Between Skrulls and Life Model Decoys, Marvel has plenty of ways to explain two agents sharing the same identity.

According to the reports, Zodiac will follow three original British characters, two men and a woman, caught up in an international espionage conspiracy. Set primarily in London, the show is expected to have a darker tone than the MCU, with comparisons to The Americans and The X-Files. The series could link S.H.I.E.L.D., HYDRA, and other intelligence agencies via Marvel Comics’ Great Wheel. Clark Gregg has also teased the project, sharing its announcement logo with a reference to Phil Coulson’s final line from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. For her part, the former Friday Night Lights actress has been open about wanting to return to the character in the past. While nothing has been confirmed about the original cast returning, Palicki isn’t waiting for Marvel to ask before expressing her feelings. She’s ready to be Mockingbird again.