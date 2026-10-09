Fans Are Convinced an Original Avengers Star Just Teased His Return in the MCU’s New TV Show

As New York Comic-Con 2026 unfolds, we’re getting more looks at what’s in store for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest questions has been what’s happening on the Marvel TV front; Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will end an era of MCU Disney+ when it’s released next year before Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to end with a franchise reboot. New versions of the Ghost Rider and X-Men movie franchises will begin, but Marvel TV is getting something new that also feels very familiar.

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It’s been confirmed that Marvel’s Zodiac Disney+ series is happening. There aren’t any major details about how Marvel Television is approaching the series, other than that it will be in the spy-thriller genre. The title refers to a Marvel Comics team that has existed in several iterations, the most relevant here being a clandestine cabal known as “The Great Wheel,” where the greatest covert operatives from organizations like SHIELD, Hydra, and the Red Room all worked together (and the inevitable villainy and double-crosses).

Now, one of the greatest covert operatives in the MCU is sending up signal flares that he’s ready to take on this new mission!

Is Agent Coulson Coming Back for Zodiac?

Marvel Television

Actor Clark Gregg has the MCU fandom buzzing like crazy after posting an Instagram story promoting the official Marvel’s Zodiac announcement and series logo. Gregg was one of the first big breakout stars of the early MCU, first appearing in Iron Man (2008) as SHIELD agent Phil Coulson, Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) right-hand man. After cameos in several solo character films (Thor, Iron Man 2), Coulson ended up being the major sacrificial martyr of the first Avengers movie, when he was killed by Loki (Tom Hiddleston). However, Coulson’s “death” didn’t last: he was resurrected in his own spinoff series, Agents of SHIELD, which chronicled him forming his own unique SHIELD unit that both handled its own anti-terrorist cases while also dealing with situations and threats that were directly adjacent to the MCU movies.

As AoS moved into the latter half of its 7-season run (2013-2020), it broke away from the main MCU continuity and became its own pocket reality, half-connected to the main franchise, and half-not. That’s put the series in the same kind of gray area as some other MCU content, and the dedicated fans behind AoS have been demanding for years that the show and its main characters get officially imported into the MCU.

What Is Marvel’s Zodiac About?

Marvel Studios

Marvel fans have already seen the SHIELD insignia in the Zodiac title logo and made the leap that Agents of SHIELD is getting the MCU comeback that Marvel Netflix characters did via Daredevil: Born Again. After the debacle that was Secret Invasion, it’s doubtful that Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury will be leading a Disney+ series again; meanwhile, Agents of SHIELD leads Clark Gregg (Coulson), Chole Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake), and Ming-Na Wen (Agent Melinda May) are still all actively working, sometimes within major fandoms like Star Wars. They can all come back for Zodiac – while science brains Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) are also eligible to end their retirement in parenting and get back to espionage work.

Of course, a lot of fans are hoping the real appeal of Zodiac will be forcing heroic SHIELD agents to partner up with nefarious agents from other groups (Hydra, Red Room, Ten Rings, etc.). That opens the door for the AoS gang to cross over with any number of other MCU espionage characters we’ve seen in the franchise before, or new characters related to old story arcs. The mistrust and subtle power moves through conversation and manipulation are what the best spy dramas are made of. Add in some Marvel-style action, and there’s no reason Zodiac couldn’t be a hit show – maybe even prestige-level (see: Andor).

Marvel’s Zodiac is in development. What do you want the show to be?