Marvel's Most Wanted: Adrianne Palicki Reflects on Cancelled SHIELD Spin-Off

Even as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to expand with new movies and Disney+ television shows, the productions that didn't quite make it to fruition have only gotten more fascinating. Among them is Marvel's Most Wanted, a planned spinoff for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. which earned a pilot in 2016, only to ultimately not be picked up to series at ABC. Most Wanted's cast was centered around a team up between S.H.I.E.L.D. alums Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) and Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) — and it sounds like it could have been a unique entry in the Marvel space. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Palicki reflected on the experience of filming the Most Wanted pilot, and teased what the tone of the actual series would have been.

"Most Wanted was really good," Palicki revealed. "It was really good. I just think that at the time, they didn't want to bring any more Marvel shows on that network. So it's too bad because I think it would have really done well."

"It was very different," Palicki shared. "It was just these two people. It kind of had this Bonnie and Clyde feel to it, with their comedy sensibility, and just boom, boom, boom action. But it felt like it was more in our universe, as opposed to the sci-fi universe of things. It was a little bit more grounded in human nature."

What was Marvel's Most Wanted about?

In Marvel's Most Wanted, ex-spies and ex-spouses Bobbi Morse and Lance Hunter are on the run trying to uncover a conspiracy against them. With no help from S.H.I.E.L.D., the peacekeeping and spy agency that previously employed them, they enter into an uneasy partnership with rogue adventurer Dominic Fortune and his niece Christina Santos.

Marvel's Most Wanted would have also starred Delroy Lindo as Dominic Fortune, Fernanda Andrade as Christina Santos, Mckenna Grace as Zoe Abel, Laura Allen as Olivia, and Damon Dayoub and Oded Fehr in mystery roles.

