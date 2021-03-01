Marvel Releases Alien Trailer

✖

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for Alien #1, offering a first look at the new series from writer Philip Kennedy Johnson and artist Salvador Larroca. After releasing an omnibus of classic Alien comics, Alien #1 is Marvel's first original comic set in the horror/sci-fi franchise's universe, which is now part of Marvel company Disney's media library following the sale of 20th Century Fox. According to a press release, the new Alien series follows Gabriel Cruz, who barely survived an alien encounter years ago while working for the Weyland-Yutani company. Now retired, he's trying to reconnect with the sone he left behind and getting some help from a Bishop-model android. Returning to life as a civilian isn't going well, and there are more Xenomorphs in his future.

When Marvel announced the series, Kennedy said, "Just as a reader and fan, I was as excited as anyone when I heard the franchise was coming to Marvel, and when they asked me to WRITE THE LAUNCH, I was floored. I've been training my whole life for this gig without knowing it. Ever since seeing Ridley Scott's Alien at way too young an age, I've been OBSESSED with the xenomorph, the single most iconic representation of terror on film."

Larroca added, "Drawing this has been like a dream come true, and I am so grateful to be a part of this series! Ever since I was young, Alien has been of my favorite sci-fi horror references, and I never could have expected to have the chance to draw this. Alien is a creative reference to a whole generation of artists, and I'm so proud to now be illustrating this series. I hope readers enjoy it as much as I do drawing it! Phillip's story is going to be a delight for fans of this awesome franchise!

"I've devoured every Alien story I could in every medium available and spent a lot of hours in the back of a classroom sketching out ideas for what happened before, after, and in-between the chapters we got to see. Now I have the opportunity to bring my favorite nightmares to life. And with my insanely talented friends at Marvel and some of the greatest artists in comics telling these stories with me, I can promise you: our nightmares will be yours."

Marvel's Alien #1 goes on sale on March 24th.