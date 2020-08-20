Marvel's New Aliens Omnibus Will Include Original Alien Comics

✖

It doesn't get much bigger than the Aliens franchise, and fans will have an impressive new Omnibus to add to their collections courtesy of Marvel's Aliens Omnibus Volume 1. The Omnibus will include several of the original Aliens series, including 1988's Aliens, 1989's Aliens, 1990's Aliens: Earth War, 1991's Genocide, and 1992's Aliens: Hive jut to name a few. The Omnibus will feature an all-new cover by artist Greg Land, and you can find everything included in the Omnibus below.

You can also find the Omnibus cover in the image below.

No price has been revealed yet, but the Aliens Omnibus Vol. 1 will go on sale later this year, and you can find the official description for the new set below.

(Photo: Marvel)

"The classic comic book tales set in the iconic—and terrifying—world of the Alien franchise will be collected next April in ALIENS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1! Following the debut of the landmark film in 1979, the groundbreaking Alien franchise took the comic book world by storm with thrilling comic book series that both featured classic characters from the films and explored never-before-seen corners of the Alien universe.

This unprecedented collection will contain: Aliens (1988) 1-6, Aliens (1989) 1-4, Aliens: Earth War (1990) 1-4, Aliens: Genocide (1991) 1-4, Aliens: Hive (1992) 1-4, Aliens: Tribes (1992) 1, Aliens: Newt's Tale (1992) 1-2, Alien 3 (1992) 1-3 and Aliens: Space Marines (1992) 1-12—plus material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 24, 42-43, 56; Dark Horse Presents Fifth Anniversary Special (1991) 1; and Dark Horse Insider (1989) 14-27. Check out the direct market exclusive cover by artist Mark A. Nelson below, and be on the lookout the all-new main cover by superstar artist Greg Land and more news about future Alien collections and comic books coming your way!"

Will you be picking up the Aliens Omnibus Vol. 1? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.