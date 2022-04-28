Andrew Garfield Reveals Exactly What He Was Doing in Viral Oscar Photo After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

✖

Andrew Garfield addressed that amazing photo of him from after the Chris Rock and Will Smith moment from The Oscars. The Spider-Man actor visited The View this week and got asked about the viral image. Much like the rest of the audience in attendance and online, he was trying to make heads or tails of what happened in front of them. To his credit, Garfield isn't interested in moralizing the subject as so many other celebrities and commenters have. (Smith made a choice to go up there and slap Rock and has been met with both public criticism and actual punishment.) So, there's nothing there to argue anymore. Viewers, fans and people looking to stoke the flames have badgered the comedian and everyone in his orbit to comment on this entire situation. When it comes to the Spidey actor, it feels like he was just trying to reassure his friends that everything was back on track.

"So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner's introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I'm like 'There's no way I'm gonna be on camera during this,'" he explained. "And everyone's texting me, asking me, you know, what they're asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that."

bro not andrew garfield on his phone too 💀👏 probably texting zendaya about the loud ass bitch slap 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xbx3qRREwR — кαιℓα saw nwh ✌️✨ (@luciifixx) March 28, 2022

After that, he was asked about his take on the entire situation. Garfield didn't take the bait the first time around and opted for the same tone here. "Everything's been said. There's no need for me to weigh in on that," a serious Garfield argued. "Every possible version of the discussion has happened, and I have no interest in adding my voice to something that's already been so well spoken [about]."

In some previous comments to Entertainment Weekly, the Spider-Man star reflected on his return to the Marvel world. He also spoke about what it would take to bring him back.

"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," he mused. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."

